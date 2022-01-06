It’s a new year and one thing is for certain, we don’t want a repeat performance of what the 200-year-old Farmer’s Almanac forecasted as the “Winter of the Great Divide.”

It ultimately ended up being the coldest event across the entire continental US in more than 30 years. In our neck of the woods, they were pretty spot on with their prediction of the surge of cold weather for us in February.

We received hundreds of calls from “round to it” homeowners that got caught off guard because their furnaces were not prepared for the long haul of the “Winter of the Great Divide.”

The title of the almanac’s 2021-2022 winter is “A Frosty Flip Flop Winter.” What does that mean? Texans being Texans, I guess we wear flip flops year-round.

For all you procrastinators, also known as “round to it” people, here’s something simple so you don’t get left out in the cold this winter. You can now book your winter heating or plumbing maintenance without ever picking up the phone to call us.

The new feature on our website lets you pick a date and time to schedule your maintenance or service. You’ll get an instant text message and email confirmation when you book it. Pretty darn simple. We will call to confirm your information and send you a reminder before your scheduled appointment.

If you need immediate service simply call and one of our customer services representatives will get you on the schedule.

If this last year taught us anything when it comes to the weather it’s that you “just never know.” Your furnace and water heater worked overtime last winter. Make sure you’re ready for whatever is in store for the “frosty flip flop winter” ahead by simply booking online at forcehomeservices.com.

