Denton County Sheriff’s Office Update – January 2022

Seized Drug Assets Help Kids

Federal law allows the Denton County Sheriff’s Office or any agency with a federal forfeiture fund to give $25,000 per year to a nonprofit organization.

Sheriff Tracy Murphree and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office concentrates on organizations that help children.

In previous years, Sheriff Murphree has donated to the Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County and Court Appointed Special Advocates of Denton County.

This year the Sheriff’s Office, pending Tuesday’s approval from the Denton County Commissioners Court, will donate $25,000 in federal drug seizure funds to Ranch Hands Rescue and Bob’s House of Hope in Argyle.

Ranch Hands Rescue is a sanctuary for animals that have survived abuse and a counseling center for treating victims of abuse and trauma.

Bob’s House of Hope is the first safe house in the country for young male victims of sex trafficking.

Ranch Hands Rescue and Bob’s House of Hope are nonprofit organizations founded by Bob Williams.

For more information on Ranch Hands Rescue and Bob’s House of Hope or to donate, visit their website.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

January 11th is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

If you believe you are a victim of human trafficking or may have information about a potential trafficking situation, please contact the US National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS.

If you or someone you know if in immediate danger, please call 911.

-Submitted by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office