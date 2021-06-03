Safe house for sex-trafficked young men opens

The first safe house in the country for young men who have been victims of sex trafficking opened Tuesday in south Denton.

Bob’s House of Hope will provide total care for up to three years to help young men rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society as happy, productive members of their community. The residents will receive trauma therapy through Ranch Hands Rescue’s innovative Equine and Animal Assisted Counseling program.

CEO Bob Williams said in a social media post this week that Bob’s House of Hope is still in need of donations of books, bookcases, a PlayStation, DVDs, an upright piano, guitar, iPads and headsets. To donate, click here or email [email protected] or call 940-240-0500, Option 2.

Click here for more information about Bob’s House of Hope.