Thursday, June 3, 2021
Safe house for sex-trafficked young men opens

By Mark Smith
Bob's House of Hope, photo courtesy of Ranch Hands Rescue

Bob Williams, founder of Ranch Hand Rescue in Argyle, works tirelessly to help those in need, whether two- or four-legged. (Photo by Helen’s Photography)

The first safe house in the country for young men who have been victims of sex trafficking opened Tuesday in south Denton.

Bob’s House of Hope will provide total care for up to three years to help young men rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society as happy, productive members of their community. The residents will receive trauma therapy through Ranch Hands Rescue’s innovative Equine and Animal Assisted Counseling program.

CEO Bob Williams said in a social media post this week that Bob’s House of Hope is still in need of donations of books, bookcases, a PlayStation, DVDs, an upright piano, guitar, iPads and headsets. To donate, click here or email [email protected] or call 940-240-0500, Option 2.

Click here for more information about Bob’s House of Hope.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

