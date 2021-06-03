Local preschoolers celebrate graduation, return to normal

Local preschoolers at the Primrose School of NE Flower Mound and Primrose School of Old Orchard last month celebrated graduation in the first school-wide event of the school year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, families haven’t been able to attend events throughout the year as usual, but that changed with the recent graduation ceremonies, a school-wide picnic at Flower Mound and a carnival for Old Orchard. Both schools welcomed families, staff and children to dole out diplomas to the new graduates, who shared what they want to be when they grow up, according to a Primrose Schools news release.

“The Leadership Team and teachers committed to creating engaging and safe educational experiences that we could share with parents through photos and video,” said Emily Lawless, Primrose Schools of NE Flower Mound’s director of marketing and communications. “Through partnership with our teachers and families, we feel confident that we provided a fun, nurturing, educational, and safe learning environment for our students.”