Saturday is Election Day in the Flower Mound mayoral runoff

The Flower Mound mayoral race between Derek France and Itamar Gelbman will finally come to an end Saturday.

Current mayor Steve Dixon chose to not seek reelection, and five candidates filed to succeed him. To win, a candidate needs more than half the vote, which was unlikely with five people on the ballot. France came in first with about 41% of the vote in the May 1 General Election, and Gelbman came in second with about 24%. As the top two finishers, they head to a runoff. Early voting ran from May 24 to June 1, and only Election Day is left.

In-person voting on Saturday will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 West Windsor Drive. Flower Mound residents of Tarrant County can vote at the REC of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way.

Find more voting information here.

Election results will be announced after polls close Saturday evening, and will be posted on crosstimbersgazette.com.