Flower Mound student named finalist in national arts competition

Maanas Varma, 17, of Flower Mound and a senior at Flower Mound High School has been named a 2022 YoungArts Finalist in Classical Music, the organizations highest honor. Varma was recognized for his caliber of achievement and joins 720 of the most accomplished young visual, literary and preforming artists from throughout the country.

Selected through the organization’s competition, YoungArts award winners, all 15–18 years old or in grades 10–12, are chosen for their caliber of artistic achievement by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process, according to a press release.

YoungArts award winners gain access to one of the most comprehensive programs for artists in the United States, in which they will have opportunities for financial, creative and professional development support throughout their entire careers.

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s YoungArts award winners—an extraordinary group of promising, accomplished young artists—and congratulate each of them on this exciting milestone in their artistic careers,” said Executive Director Jewel Malone. “YoungArts empowers artists to pursue a life in the arts beginning at the critical time when many are faced with decisions about life after high school. We are proud to support these young artists at the beginning of their journeys and look forward to becoming a resource for them at all stages of their careers.”

As a finalist, Varma will participate in YoungArts Week+ in January 2022 featuring virtual classes, workshops and mentorship from leading artists in their fields such as vocalist La Tanya Hall, visual artists Loni Johnson and Yashua Klos, and award-winning writer Dr. Joan Morgan. YoungArts Week+ features virtual performances and an exhibition for the public.

Varma performance will be on view as part of the Evening of Classical Music on Feb. 3, 2022 at youngarts.org.

Varma is eligible to be nominated to become a U.S Presidential Scholar in the Arts, one of the highest honors given to high school seniors, bestowed by the President of the United States. As the sole nominating agency, YoungArts nominates 60 artists every year, all YoungArts award winners at the Finalist level, to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. The Commission then selects 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts.

For the duration of their career, Varma is eligible for exclusive creative and professional development support including a wide range of fellowships, residencies and awards; microgrants and financial awards; virtual and in-person presentation opportunities in collaboration with major venues and cultural partners nationwide; and access to YoungArts Post, a free, private online platform for YoungArts artists to connect, collaborate and discover new opportunities.