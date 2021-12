The public is invited to meet James Childers, Flower Mound’s new town manager, on Monday, Jan. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at a welcome reception to be held at Flower Mound Town Hall prior to the regular Town Council meeting at 6 p.m.

The Flower Mound Town Council unanimously voted in October to appoint Childers — a former Flower Mound town employee — as town manager, replacing Interim Town Manager Debra Wallace, who retired on Oct. 29.