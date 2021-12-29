Local business owner announces candidacy for Lewisville ISD Board

Chris Bowen, a Lewisville resident and owner of Bowen Pools in Flower Mound, announced this week that he is running for the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees in the May election.

Bowen is on the ballot for Place 5, currently held by Jenny Proznik. According to the LISD website, Bowen is the only candidate to have filed for Place 5, as of Wednesday. Pamela Johnson has filed for Place 3 and Carey Turner is running for Place 4.

Bowen, embarking on his first attempt at an elected seat, said he has always dreamed of making a positive impact on educating today’s youth, according to a news release from his campaign. If elected, he intends to make his voice count for years to come.

“My wife is a teacher here, and we’ve always had an incredible amount of respect for the individuals who serve on our local school board,” Bowen said. “Now more than ever, especially with two children of our own who will be in LISD schools, I simply want to be directly involved in the critical decisions that impact our students inside and outside of the classroom. We’ve seen a few things that we don’t agree with, and I believe my ideas will help ensure we’re all moving in the right direction.”

Bowen said his campaign priorities include, but are not limited to:

Student and staff safety

Strong academic, athletic, and fine arts programs

Sound financial management practices

Retention of quality employees

Reduce teacher shortages

Cooperative relationships with community groups and municipal and Denton County leaders

Against Critical Race Theory

Bowen and his wife, Kourtney, have lived in Lewisville since 2014 and have two daughters, Emerson (2) and Olivia (5 months). Kourtney has worked in LISD for eight years and is currently in her fifth year as a first grade dual-language teacher at Southridge Elementary School.

Click here for more information about Bowen’s campaign.