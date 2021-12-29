Denton County among most generous in Texas, study says

Denton County residents are some of the most generous Texans, according to a recent study by SmartAsset, an online personal finance company.

SmartAsset dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most, according to a news release, and the study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations. Denton County ranked as the fourth most charitable in Texas, donating 1.62% of total income.

