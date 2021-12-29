Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Denton County among most generous in Texas, study says

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Denton County

Denton County residents are some of the most generous Texans, according to a recent study by SmartAsset, an online personal finance company.

SmartAsset dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most, according to a news release, and the study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations. Denton County ranked as the fourth most charitable in Texas, donating 1.62% of total income.

Click here for more information about the study.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

