Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Flower Mound resurfacing five playgrounds

By Mark Smith
Culwell Park playground, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound has begun resurfacing five park playgrounds with an upgraded artificial play surface, closing each playground for seven to 10 days.

The upgrades began at Lone Tree Park on Monday, and the resurfacing is also going to be taking place at Culwell Park, Shadow Ridge Park, Prairie Creek Park and Colony Park, though the order has not been set yet, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Before work begins at a park, signs will go up to notify parkgoers of the closure. The town will also post updates on its social media pages and website.

Upgrades are expected to be finished by the end of January, according to the town.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

