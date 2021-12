The Flower Mound Police Department needs more crossing guards, the department has said multiple times this winter break.

FMPD is seeking to fill several crossing guard positions before school resumes on Jan. 6, the department said in social media posts. The position pays $12.50 per hour, and applicants must pass a drug test and background checks. Crossing times vary based on site location, school type and school pedestrian traffic.

For more information, click here or contact [email protected]