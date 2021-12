A modern Mediterranean restaurant is coming soon to Flower Mound.

Hummus Republic’s first Texas location will open soon at 2201 Justin Road, Suite 311, in the southwest corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road, according to a Flower Mound town spokesperson. The new eatery will offer a wide array of build-your-own wraps, pitas and bowls, with a variety of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The opening date has not yet been announced.

