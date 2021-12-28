Honeybird Sandwiches & Donuts opens in Flower Mound

Honeybird Sandwiches & Donuts is now open in south Flower Mound.

The fast-casual concept eatery specializes in gourmet doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches and craft coffee, according to a Flower Mound town spokesperson. The new shop held a short soft opening last week, and celebrated its grand opening on Monday.

Honeybird is located at 801 International Parkway, Suite 520, next to Smoothie King. It’ll be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but it will be closed on Jan. 1 for the holiday. Click here for more information.