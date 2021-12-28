Reward offered for help identifying Denton firearm thieves

The Denton Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of suspects responsible for the theft of 64 firearms from a Denton pawn shop.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 15, two unidentified male suspects broke through the outer walls of All State Pawn, 1116 South Woodrow Lane, according to a news release from the ATF. Surveillance video shows that once inside, one suspect began gathering up firearms while the other suspect backed up a white Ford Fusion car (2015-17 model) up to an adjacent parking lot to receive the firearms.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF. We are asking the public to please let authorities know if you recognize these individuals,” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information about the crime should call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or send information to [email protected]