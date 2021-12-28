Flower Mound offering free Christmas tree recycling

The Flower Mound Parks and Recreation Department is offering free Christmas tree recycling through Jan. 9.

Residents can bring their trees to Gerault Park, 1200 Gerault Road, daily between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Trees can’t be flocked and must have all nails and decorations removed, and the program is not available to commercial Christmas tree businesses, according to a town news release. The trees will be sent through a woodchipper and turned into mulch. Residents who would like to take the mulch can bring their own containers.

Alternatively, residents’ trees can be picked up from the curb on their regular trash day.