Missing children reunited with mother in Lantana

Three children allegedly abducted by their father were found safe on Sunday night and are being reunited today with their mother in Lantana.

“I’m here to say the nightmare is over and they found my babies this evening!! They were found healthy and safe,” Christal Wright posted last night on Facebook.

After missing for six days, Jonathon Wright, 40, and his kids, ages 8, 9 and 11, were found hiding in a wooded area in Hondo, about 45 miles west of San Antonio, according to WBAP radio.

The initial Amber Alert was issued on December 21 after authorities were told that Wright was camping in the woods with no water, food or transportation.

Wright, who was wanted on a sexual assault warrant in North Carolina was arrested.

“We are starting over and are in need of some toys & clothing; if anyone has anything to donate; we would greatly appreciate it,” Christal wrote.

Jonathan wears a size 12/14, Ariana wears a size 8, and Lucas wears a size 10.

Donations can be dropped off at 8541 Navisota Drive in Lantana.