Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — December 2021

Hello, Flower Mound! I’m excited to announce that a piece of our Town’s history has been preserved, and it’s ready to be shared with all of you. The Gibson-Grant Log House will open to the public on Saturday, Dec. 11, after a multi-year design and renovation process. The cabin, constructed in 1860-1861, is one of the few remaining log structures of the mid-nineteenth century still standing on its original site in Denton County.

We’re hosting a ribbon cutting on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. at the house, 4801 Quail Run. Tour guides will be on site until 2 p.m. to provide information about the structure. After Dec. 11, the Gibson-Grant Log House will be open to the public, free of charge, on Fridays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

In 2015, the Town of Flower Mound acquired the property, which was named in recognition of its original owner, William Gibson, and of Curtis Grant, the developer who discovered the structure.

Grant had originally purchased the property with the intent of demolishing the existing house and subdividing the lot for residential development. However, he discovered the historic log house inside the living room walls. Newer construction had been built around it in stages. He contacted the Denton County Office of History and Culture to report his findings, and upon further investigation, it was determined that the house was likely built by settlers who came to Texas as part of the Peters Colony, the earliest settlement in Denton County.

The Town began restoration work on the log house in 2020. The structure has been restored to its Phase 3 period, or Triple-Pen form with back extension, which retains the early historic changes to the original Single-Pen house.

Moving forward, the Town of Flower Mound will maintain the Gibson-Grant Log House and its grounds, while Denton County will furnish the interior of the house and will assist with volunteer recruitment, training, and staffing for scheduled tours, special events, and days when the historic house is open to the public. For more information on the Gibson-Grant Log House, visit www.flower-mound.com/gibsongrant. And be sure to join us on Dec. 11 to celebrate the opening, explore, and get a glimpse into how some of Denton County’s earliest settlers lived!

Speaking of events in December, the holiday season is in full swing here in Flower Mound, and we have several ways to celebrate throughout the month.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, you can enjoy a pancake breakfast with Santa at the Community Activity Center! You’ll get to make crafts, write a wish list, and get your picture taken with Mr. Claus.

Parents, need to do some last-minute holiday shopping? We’re got you covered. The CAC’s Kid’s Night Out event is Friday, Dec. 17. Your kids will have a blast swimming, eating pizza, and watching a movie, while you take care of those last-minute holiday details. Pre-registration is required for both Breakfast with Santa and Kid’s Night Out. Register and learn more at www.flower-mound.com/specialevents.

I mentioned this in November, but as a reminder, I’ll be participating in the Red Kettle Campaign challenge on Saturday, Dec. 11. I’ll be ringing the Salvation Army bell outside of Hobby Lobby (5801 Long Prairie Rd.) in an attempt to raise more money than my fellow Denton County mayors. So, Flower Mound, come see me that day to help us raise the most money and support the Salvation Army’s efforts to provide food for hungry families and vital financial assistance for families seeking affordable housing or navigating the challenges of homelessness.

Before I sign off, I just want to take a moment to wish you and your loved ones a bright, happy, cheerful, and safe holiday season. I can’t wait to see you at all our events throughout December, and I look forward to spending time with you in 2022.