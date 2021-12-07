Bartonville Town Update — December 2021

Happy Holidays from Bartonville!

Bartonville Police Department’s Blue Santa program is well underway and nearing the end date for collections. Such a heartfelt time to see community come together to help neighbors in need. If you’ve already selected a wish tag from our Town Hall Christmas tree, thank you and please drop off your unwrapped gifts at Town Hall no later than 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 8th with the wish tag attached. If you would still like to participate in some way, call or drop by Town Hall soon! Thank you to the Bartonville community for helping to spread holiday cheer! For more information, call 817-693-5280.

In November, we approved final plats for two new developments in Bartonville. One subdivision, Hudson Ranch, will be located south of Saddlebrook Estates, tucked back behind Marty B’s. This subdivision will consist of 33 new homes, each on a lot of 2 or more acres. Additionally, we welcome a small development with 8 new home sites along the east side of McMakin. This development, Trifecta Estates, will also have minimum lot size of 2 acres. We look forward to welcoming new neighbors and friends to our little slice of country late next year.

Road construction can be inconvenient, especially for those who must seek detours, but we thank you for your patience. A few moments delay is so much better than a flat tire due to an unattended pothole. We are pleased to announce that we awarded an annual contract last month that will kick off another round of maintenance and improvement items for Bartonville’s roadways. We also extend thanks to Denton County and Commissioner Edmondson for their partnership in planning for the reconstruction of Hilltop Road. This construction project should begin any day now.

Want to stay current on all the changes and upcoming events in Bartonville? Join our email list at townofbartonville.com/list.aspx and choose the information you would like to receive. (We never spam nor share email addresses)

Lastly, we voted to move the December Council meeting to the 14th to avoid any conflict with holiday plans, so update your calendar if you would like to attend the meeting. Town Hall will be closed on Thursday, December 23rd, Friday, December 24th, and Friday, December 31st in observation of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

What a joyous time and we are all so happy to see so many community holiday activities planned. I wish everyone peace and joy this Christmas and a blessed and healthy New Year!