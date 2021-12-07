Highland Village City Update — December 2021

The holiday season is here and we are ready to celebrate the joy and wonder of this time of year. The 60-foot Christmas tree is up at The Shops at Highland Village, our city buildings are decorated and glow with Christmas lights, and holiday decorations are set up at Doubletree Ranch Park for viewing while you take an evening stroll. We have many family experiences lined up for you this month!

Bring the family to Doubletree Ranch Park on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for Christmas at the Ranch. Our Parks Department has improved on this event every year and this year is going to be the best one yet. There will be snow hills, toboggan tunnel, a visit from Santa and his reindeer, Santa’s workshop, food trucks, and more. We are grateful to CoServ for sponsoring this event and helping us make it even better this year.

Our holiday lighting contest, Parade of Lights, will take place again this year. So many of you do an amazing job decorating your home and even your whole street! Enter the contest to see if your decorations are some of the best in the city. The categories for judging this year are Frosty’s Favorite, Rudolph’s Retreat, Santa’s Spirit, Jingle All the Way, Classic Christmas, and Best Decorated Street. Deadline to submit is Dec. 10.

Some of you like to decorate the trees in the medians in Highland Village. If you choose to decorate a “Sad Tree Along Road” (S.T.A.R.) please avoid trees on roads managed by TxDOT which are FM 407 and FM 2499 and instead choose a less busy, safer roadway. Also be sure your decorations do not block visibility and don’t endanger yourself or others to decorate the tree. And be sure to secure all decorations so they can withstand all types of weather and remove the decorations on your tree on or before Jan. 2.

The Highland Village Fire Department tradition of escorting Santa through our neighborhoods will continue this year! Beginning Sunday, Dec. 12 through Friday, Dec. 17, Santa will be riding through the neighborhoods of Highland Village with the firefighters and spreading holiday cheer. Routes will begin at approximately 6 p.m. and finish up around 8:30 p.m. each evening. Fire truck sirens and Christmas music on your street will be a good indication that Santa is on his way. Visit highlandvillage.org and follow the Fire Department on Facebook to get information on the Santa Tracker app.

I encourage you to shop our local retailers, dine at our local eateries and purchase your food and beverages at our local stores. We have a lot to offer you in Highland Village. As you make your shopping list, I encourage you to check the Highland Village Business Association’s online directory at www.thehvba.com. The directory is separated into categories that include Shop, Taste, Go, Play and Do and every brick and mortar building in the city is included. The holiday shopping season offers you an opportunity to discover the stores of Highland Village. Our local businesses are bringing the merry this holiday season!

If you are using a live Christmas tree this year, remember when Christmas is over and you’re ready to put your house back to normal, you can drop off your live tree (minus the decorations of course) in the Brazos Park parking lot at 190 Brazos Blvd. Live trees will be accepted for recycling between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3.

And not so exciting, but important nonetheless, is winter averaging for your monthly sewer bill. The average water usage is determined using a resident’s lowest three out of four months (December through March). This average is compared each month to actual water usage, with the lower of the two being used to determine sewage charges.

This holiday season, consider the safety of you and your family. Remember to be aware of your surroundings when you are shopping. Never leave valuables or your gifts in plain sight in your car. Always lock your car and remember to take your keys with you. I am surprised every year to learn how many of us take the safety of our city for granted and leave valuables and even our keys in an unlocked car. When we do this we become easy targets for theft.

Also remember to be responsible when you attend holiday parties. If you plan to drink, designate a driver, call a taxi or use the DCTA GoZone service.

If you’re heading out of town for the holidays, be sure to sign up for the Highland Village Police Department’s vacation watch program. Our officers will regularly watch and check your home so you can relax and enjoy your vacation.

I’m looking forward to celebrating the Christmas holiday and hope to see you at our events this year! I wish all of you a wonderful Christmas and a very Happy New Year!