Flower Mound’s outstanding citizenship award recipients recognized

Flower Mound Mayor Derek France and the Town Council on Monday night recognized the recipients of Flower Mound’s 2021 Outstanding Citizenship Award.

Three individuals and one local group received the honor.

The winner of the individual category was Jared Bennos. For the past 10 years, Jared has spent several hours each day collecting trash in a three-square mile area along the shores of Lake Grapevine. He has helped move furniture, clean pools, bring in trash cans, and even secure packages for residents who are out of town.

The winner of the youth category was Mia Camm. Mia was just 5 years old when she started her “Brighter Lemonade” stand. Instead of keeping her proceeds, Mia donated them to the non-profit Journey to Dream, which helps house and care for teenagers experiencing homelessness. Five years later, Mia has raised more than $10,000.

The winner of the group category was The Followers of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. The group’s number one priority is to serve the Flower Mound community with whatever they might need. They regularly assist Keep Flower Mound Beautiful in all their clean-up efforts, volunteer at the local Christian Community Action donation center, and teach free “find a better job” classes, where they offer lessons on building a resume, networking, and interviewing.

The winner of the lifetime category was Carol Kohankie. Carol has been a Flower Mound resident since 1981. Her history of service in the community spans 40 years, including assisting the Town in getting a post office in 1987, serving on multiple Town commissions, working as a board member of Friends of the Flower Mound Library, and more.

All of the recipients will have their names added to the perpetual wall plaque displayed at Flower Mound Town Hall. They will also receive an engraved brick at the Flower Mound Public Library, a community spotlight on the town’s website, and a small, engraved trophy that they can take home.

In addition, the recipient of the individual category receives a one-year membership to the Community Activity Center, a VIP pass to Independence Fest, and invitations to attend various town events. The winners of the group and youth categories also get a day pass to the Community Activity Center.

The Outstanding Citizenship Award is designed to recognize those who demonstrate exemplary service to the community. To learn more, visit www.flower-mound.com/outstandingcitizen.