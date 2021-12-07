Weir: Raven Harrison running for Congress in 26th District

Although it may change, the Republican Primary has been scheduled for March 1, 2022 and there will be many candidates on the ballot running for a myriad of offices local and statewide.

Congressman Michael Burgess (R-26th District) is running for his 11th consecutive term. Among his opponents vying for the GOP nomination in 2022 is Frisco resident Raven Harrison, a third-generation Texan running on a platform of staunch conservative principles. She came over for an interview to explain her reasons for running and the issues she proudly fights for. Her webpage and bio is: ravenharrison.com.

“I am a native, and Texan through and through. I am a Christian, patriotic, business owner, wife and mother. I was raised by two United States Air Force Lt. Colonels to love and respect America. I am married to the love of my life, Paul, a retired USAF Major and C-17 pilot, who now flies for Alaska Airlines. We have two children, Patience and Major. After many years travelling the world supporting family in service to our country, I have returned home to my beloved Texas.

“I have always been a leader. I graduated and left for college at age 16, earned a Bachelors of Science degree, was recognized as an industry pioneer for international media conglomerates before becoming CEO of two companies I built from the ground up. I am supremely grateful for my family and success in business. As I have watched the decline of our country these past many months; I knew that I need to uphold our family’s legacy of fighting for America.

“I am running to represent Texas’ 26th district in the United States Congress because the threat to our Constitutional Republic, our freedoms and our future is dire and undeniable. The inaction, complacency and rampant corruption of these career politicians has brought us to the brink of collapse. Leadership does not consist of decade-long campaign promises. Our southern border is wide open and overrun with unscreened, unvetted illegals, human trafficking, drugs and crime. Crippling inflation, skyrocketing gasoline prices and the economic impact of the unsecure border, the energy crisis and disastrous foreign policies hit Texans first and hardest; as we cope with the fallout our leaders cannot be bothered to see.

“My opponent has been in office almost two decades, overseen Republicans in the majority and minority, sits atop prestigious committees, and has been at the helm this past year overseeing our slide into ruin. He has accomplished very little for Texas or District 26. He recently voted for HR 550 which allocates a staggering 400 million dollars to vaccine centers and databases; and egregious overreach and blatant violation of or HIPPA rights and medical freedom. This is not conservative, representation or leadership.”

“I am the quintessential Texas right fighter, raised by warriors and ready to deliver results. I am pro-America, pro-life, pro-2A, pro-military, pro-law enforcement, MAGA, Constitutional conservative who will give the power back to the people. I will lead, rally and use all legal legislative means to restore our quality of life. I will provide leadership and be on the front lines in the Capitol to take our country back. With the greatest humility, I ask for your vote to be your neighbor, your public servant and the Congresswoman we deserve.”