Lewisville mayor issues Red Kettle Challenge

The mayor of Lewisville has issued a friendly challenge to the mayors of several neighboring cities — including Flower Mound and Highland Village — to an annual fundraising contest benefiting the Salvation Army’s famous Red Kettle Campaign.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser and provides the largest percentage of its operating budget for the year. The donations collected outside large stores during the Christmas season fund community programs such as clothing assistance, food pantry and meal service, employment assistance, rent and utility assistance, adult education, and emergency response. This year’s theme is “Hope Marches On.”

Each year, elected officials and city staff from Flower Mound, Highland Village and Lewisville ring the bell and raise funds on the same day in a friendly contest to raise the most money for the Salvation Army. This year’s challenge will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 11. Lewisville’s bell-ringers will set up outside Sam’s Club, 761 West Main St., while Highland Village will collect donations in front of Walmart, 3060 Justin Road, and Flower Mound will be outside Hobby Lobby, 5801 Long Prairie Road.