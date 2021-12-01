New Trophy Club hotel announces muralist of the year

The recently opened Aloft Fort Worth Trophy Club hotel teamed up with a local artist for a mural to honor the city of Trophy Club’s history, residents and culture.

The hotel announced this week that it will host a reception honoring its 2021 Muralist of the Year contest winner, Kyle Fitzpatrick, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The reception will be open to the public, and tours and viewing of the gallery deck will be available.

“Kyle went above and beyond to give not only our hotel and its guests but the entire community of Trophy Club something to enjoy, and we are so thankful,” said Nina Chudasama, managing partner at Kriya Hotels.

Fitzpatrick’s 2,400-square-foot mural, displayed on the first floor roof gallery deck, includes the music and technology traits of the hotel, tributes to Ben Hogan and a spaceship honoring former Trophy Club resident and astronaut Wally Funk.

“With this mural, I wanted to tell the story of the Trophy Club, its history, and speak to the generations to come,” Fitzpatrick said. “It is my hope that this mural captures the essence of Aloft Trophy Club as well as inspires the residents and guests of the hotel.”