Flower Mound cemeteries named official Wreaths Across America locations

Two Flower Mound cemeteries will join more than 2,500 other participating locations across the country for the 2021 National Wreaths Across America Day.

Flower Mound Presbyterian Cemetery and Chinn Chapel Cemetery, both sponsored by The Flower Mound Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, will be official Wreaths Across America locations on Dec. 18, according to a news release. Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for freedom.

The goal for the local cemeteries is to raise enough funds to place 272 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath should go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tx0864p to learn more.