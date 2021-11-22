Argyle ISD to hold special meeting for elementary rezoning

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting next week to consider approving new elementary school zoning districts for when the district’s third elementary school opens next year.

The future school, which is currently being referred to as simply Elementary School No. 3, will be located in Canyon Falls. The district broke ground on it in June, and it is scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year.

Currently, Argyle ISD elementary students who live in Harvest and Canyon Falls attend Argyle West Elementary, and the rest of Argyle ISD elementary students go to Hilltop Elementary. The proposed rezoning would reduce Argyle West to just Harvest students, while Hilltop would get the northern section of the district and the new school would cover the southern section.

Argyle ISD residents may speak about the proposed rezoning during the public comment section of the meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Argyle ISD administration building, 800 Eagle Drive. The board will consider approving the proposed rezoning.