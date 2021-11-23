Local combat veteran continues service

Johnnie Yellock II was a special operator in the United States Air Force and retired in 2013 after sustaining injuries from an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.

Now a proud veteran who’s always wearing a smile, one would never guess that he has endured a total of 32 surgeries to save his legs.

“I joined the military and deployed to Afghanistan to keep us safe at home,” said Yellock, 37, who specializes in home refinancing and the purchase of new homes and investment properties. “As a loan officer, the arena and uniform have changed, but the mission remains – keeping those I serve safe at home.”

Since moving to Lantana in 2015, Yellock has volunteered to serve our community through multiple non-profits and speaking to various groups, businesses and schools, while simultaneously earning his Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University, completed in 2019.

Yellock believes that personal growth and relationship building are foundational to transforming the world, stating that public speaking and his MBA are “intentional vehicles to meet and gain perspectives from people around the country.”

Now, with GoPrime Mortgage, headquartered in North Carolina, Yellock launched the Texas branch office in Irving. In addition to serving local Texas clients, he’s licensed in Florida and North Carolina, with plans to serve more states in the coming months.

“I love helping people, [and] creating a positive impact, and [I] look forward to partnering with clients as we find the best solution to home ownership for you and/or your family,” said Yellock, who excitedly awaits the opportunity to accomplish all three goals as your future trusted Loan Officer.

(Sponsored Content)