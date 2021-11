A temporary closure of Country Club Road has been scheduled for next week, according to the town of Argyle.

Weather permitting, Oncor crews will install an autotransformer from 8-11 a.m. on Dec. 4 near the Denton Country Club, according to an Argyle news release. A short section of the road, between FM 1830 and David Fort Road, will be closed during that time.

The town will notify residents when the transformers will be switched over and when to expect an installation outage.