Smallcakes opening this week on FM 407

Smallcakes, a new cupcake shop, is beginning its soft opening on Tuesday, and will have a grand opening celebration on Saturday.

Smallcakes is a chain that bakes 16 signature cupcake flavors every day, fresh from scratch, and makes 15 flavors of small-batch ice cream daily as well. It’s located at 8401 Justin Road, near the intersection of Chinn Chapel Road and FM 407.

Lizette and Auden Gamboa of Lantana were big fans of the Smallcakes products so when they decided to open a new small business, and they learned more about the franchise, “it just made sense,” Lizette said.

“We thought it was something that was needed in the area,” Lizette said. “We like that everything’s fresh, and you can go in and pick up just one cupcake, or four, or a dozen or more.”

Auden was a Human Resources manager, but he loves to bake so he will be the shop’s main baker run daily operations. The shop will open every day at 11 a.m., and it’ll close at 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, the shop will have some mini cupcakes available for free samples and a giveaway for the first 50 people in the store, with scratch-off tickets to win free merchandise, cupcakes and ice cream.