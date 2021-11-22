Bartonville collecting Christmas gifts for kids in need

The Bartonville Police Department’s annual Operation Blue Santa program is currently collecting Christmas gifts for local children in need.

Blue Santa will provide toys and clothing to about 30 local underprivileged children. The Christmas tree at Bartonville Town Hall is up and filled with Blue Santa wish tags, which list specific wants and needs of the children. Residents can take one or more of the tags and buy the requested items to donate.

Gifts must be unwrapped, and the Blue Santa tag needs to be taped to the corresponding gift. Monetary donations and grocery store gift cards are also being accepted at Town Hall. Checks should be made payable to the Bartonville Crime Control District.

“This annual drive could not be a great success without the generous support of a caring community,” a town news release said. “We look forward to receiving your contributions that will assist the Blue Santa’s goal in making this a successful and joyful holiday for the families in need of assistance this holiday season.”

The deadline for all donations is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Call 817-693-5280 for more information.