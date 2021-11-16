Denton ISD names new Harpool principal, area superintendent

The Denton ISD Board of School Trustees on Tuesday night approved two administrative changes for the south side of the district.

Colleen Grindle, associate principal of Guyer High School, was named principal of Harpool Middle School in Lantana.

Grindle will begin serving in her role as the campus’ leader on January 1. She is replacing Jeff Smith, who recently announced his resignation.

“Having spent my entire career in Denton ISD within the Guyer Zone, this opportunity to become a principal, especially alongside my longtime colleagues, has been a personal goal of mine for many years,” said Grindle. “Coming from the high school setting, I feel equipped to lead our middle school students to reach their goals and continue to inspire our amazing staff to support our students in the classroom and beyond.”

Grindle joined the district in 2006 serving as a seventh-grade English teacher and coach at Crownover Middle School before moving to Guyer High School to teach and coach three sports.

In 2013, Grindle joined the Harpool Middle School staff as an assistant principal where she served for three years. In 2016, she returned to Guyer to serve as an assistant principal.

In 2018, Grindle helped open the newly constructed ninth-grade center addition to the Guyer campus to foster a smaller environment within the 6A high school. She was promoted to associate principal in 2020.

“Mrs. Grindle is known for building strong instructional teams,” said Susannah O’Bara, assistant superintendent of academic programs. “Her high expectations paired with her strong belief in our community make her an exceptional fit as Harpool’s next leader.”

Grindle earned her bachelor’s degree in speech communication and education from Stephen F. Austin State University and her master’s degree in educational administration from Lamar University. She is currently a doctoral student at The University of North Texas. She and her husband, also a veteran educator, are raising two students in the district.

Harpool Middle School opened in 2008, and Grindle will be only the campus’ third principal.

In another move, Crownover Middle School Principal Charlene Parham has been named area superintendent of academic programs, covering the feeder pattern that includes Guyer High School and schools that serve the south side of the district. Parham replaces Dr. Dan Ford, who recently announced his retirement effective in 2022.

“Ms. Parham’s success as an intermediate, middle and high school principal will continue to be an asset to our team,” said Susannah O’Bara, assistant superintendent of academic programs. “Her ability to be a leader of leaders and her belief in the mission of our organization are unwavering.”

Her experience as a campus leader spans 15 years, including stints as principal of Crownover Middle School for five years and two years as principal of Sanger High School in Sanger ISD. She was principal of Tannahill Intermediate School in White Settlement ISD for seven years.

Parham also served as an assistant principal at Guyer High School and Brewer High School in White Settlement ISD.

Prior to that, she worked for seven years as a head softball and head volleyball coach at Irving High School. She began her teaching career in 1998 with Garland ISD.

“I am honored and humbled to serve, working closely with our students and campus principals by extending my support for academic achievement on a larger scale,” Parham said. “Having such an incredible opportunity for impactful leadership in a community my family and I love means the world to me.”

Parham earned her bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas at Arlington and her master’s degree in Mid-Management/Administration from Tarleton State University. She is currently working on her doctoral degree at the University of North Texas.

Parham and her family reside in Lantana.