Argyle Eagle Band wins eighth state championship

Last week, the Argyle High School Eagle Band won the UIL Class 4A Marching Band State Championship, Argyle’s eighth state championship, making Argyle the winningest band in state history, regardless of classification.

The Eagle Band won the 4A championship last year, too.

“This is a testament to the generations of students, staff, administration, parents, and community that pour their love into the program,” said Argyle ISD Director of Bands Jason Bird. “We are humbled to come home with the eighth state championship for the Argyle Band.”

At the Alamodome in San Antonio, Argyle got perfect scores in the preliminary round and in the finals with its show, “The Sun, The Moon and All the Stars,” according to a district news release. Argyle finished with a score of 5, well ahead of second-place Canton (17) and third-place Melissa (19).

“I am so proud of the Eagle band members, parents of band members, and our phenomenal band and percussion directors,” Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright said. “This is a true reward for the hard work and preparation of our Eagle Band and continues its rich tradition of excellence. What an incredible honor!”

In the past, Class 4A schools only competed during even-numbered years, but this year, the UIL Marching Contest was open to all classifications in the state. Argyle’s previous band championships were in 2003, ’05, ’08, ’10, ’12, ’14 and ’20. The band took second in 2016 and ’18.

The Eagle Band is led by 2021 Drum Majors Nick Lessley and Jorge Terrazas.