Fire Department to conduct prescribed burn on The Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Fire Department is planning to conduct a prescribed burn on The Flower Mound around noon on Friday, the town of Flower Mound announced Wednesday morning.

The burn’s time or date may change due to weather conditions.

The prescribed burn is being done in conjunction with The Mound Foundation to remove the invasive plant species and to allow the natural prairie grass and wildflowers to thrive on The Flower Mound, located on Flower Mound Road, just east of FM 2499. Crews will be onsite around 9 a.m. to begin prep work with the goal of having fire on the ground around noon. The burn itself should be complete in under an hour, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The entire Mound will be burned, including the strip of grass and wildflowers between the sidewalk and Flower Mound Road. There will be a lane closure in effect on Flower Mound Road during the burn.

During the prescribed burn, the Flower Mound Fire Department will have numerous firefighting apparatus and firefighters stationed throughout nearby neighborhoods out of an overabundance of caution. Smoke is expected to remain light during this burn; however, anyone with health concerns is encouraged to remain indoors with the windows closed. Residents in the surrounding area of The Flower Mound may contact us on the non-emergency line, 972-539-0525, before or during the prescribed burn if they require assistance.