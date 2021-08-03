Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Flower Mound Fire Department gets new AMBUS

By Mark Smith
Flower Mound Fire Department's new AMBUS (photos courtesy of FMFD).

The Flower Mound Fire Department’s new AMBUS has been delivered, the department announced Tuesday.

An AMBUS can be used to provide medical transport and evacuation services for large-scale disasters and other major incidents. FMFD’s old AMBUS was deployed to south and east Texas in 2017 to help with Hurricane Harvey evacuations and last August to help with the Hurricane Laura response.

The new vehicle was purchased by the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council and will be placed into service just in time for the peak of hurricane season. The old AMBUS will be delivered to the Abilene Fire Department on Friday.

