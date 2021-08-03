Flower Mound now accepting applications for boards, commissions

The Flower Mound Town Council is now accepting applications for seats on various boards and commissions, the town announced Tuesday.
Residents can apply for the following boards and commissions:
- All Together Flower Mound Commission
- Animal Services Board
- Board of Adjustment/Oil and Gas Board of Appeals
- Community Development Corporation
- Cultural Arts Commission
- Environmental Conservation Commission
- School Liaison Committee
- SMARTGrowth Commission
- Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board
- Transportation Commission
- Veterans Liaison Board
A come-and-go information session will be held on Aug. 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. During the session, representatives will answer residents’ questions about each board and commission.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 6. Complete the online application here. For more information, call 972-874-6070 or email [email protected]