Flower Mound now accepting applications for boards, commissions

The Flower Mound Town Council is now accepting applications for seats on various boards and commissions, the town announced Tuesday.

Residents can apply for the following boards and commissions:

All Together Flower Mound Commission

Animal Services Board

Board of Adjustment/Oil and Gas Board of Appeals

Community Development Corporation

Cultural Arts Commission

Environmental Conservation Commission

School Liaison Committee

SMARTGrowth Commission

Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board

Transportation Commission

Veterans Liaison Board

A come-and-go information session will be held on Aug. 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. During the session, representatives will answer residents’ questions about each board and commission.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 6. Complete the online application here. For more information, call 972-874-6070 or email [email protected]