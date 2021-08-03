I-635/Hwy 121 Interchange Project completed ahead of schedule

The I-635/Hwy 121 Interchange Project, which snarled traffic many weekends just south of Flower Mound, is now complete, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

On Monday, TxDOT and NorthGate Constructors hosted a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for the $370 million project that widened Hwy 121 to accommodate a new interchange and added new direct connectors for FM 2499 and Hwy 26 to reduce congestion and improve safety in the area.

“This project is good news for drivers and is proof of our commitment to keep traffic moving in the region,” said Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg. “Reducing congestion in our metro areas is an ambitious task, but we’re committed through the Texas Clear Lanes initiative to work with our state and local leaders to make a difference for drivers.”

About 200,000 vehicles travel through the interchange daily. Twenty bridges were constructed during the project, which was completed about six months ahead of schedule.

This interchange was included in the plans for the initial DFW Connector project, but funding for this interchange was not made available until 2017 through the Texas Clear Lanes initiative.

A TxDOT spokesman said there will still be some work on the interchange — such as sign installation, landscaping and more — that may cause some lane closures, but the project is considered complete.

Click here to watch the virtual ribbon-cutting video.