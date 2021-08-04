Flower Mound conducting tennis center feasibility study

The Flower Mound Parks and Recreation Department is developing a feasibility study for the potential construction and operation of a tennis center in Flower Mound, and the town wants residents’ input.

A virtual community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 18, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. During the virtual meeting, which is expected to last about an hour, the town will present an overview of the study process, share some initial key findings, and address any questions, concerns, comments or suggestions from residents.

Register in advance for the Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/tennisfeasibility. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.