Shop back-to-school tax-free this weekend

This weekend, you can get most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks tax-free.

This Friday through Sunday is the annual Tax-Free Weekend, aimed to give families a break on expenses during back-to-school shopping. Qualifying items can be purchased tax-free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas.

The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items you buy during the sales tax holiday. Items you buy before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available.

