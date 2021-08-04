Rotary Club of Flower Mound to host Swimarathon fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Flower Mound will host a Swimarathon later this month to support a good cause.

Community members and swimmers from all five Lewisville ISD high school swim teams will participate in the annual event, and funds raised by the swimmers will go to support Flower Mound Charities and End Polio Now, the effort through Rotary International to eradicate Polio worldwide.

The Swimarathon is a 55-minute swim relay. Swimmers will invite friends and family to support them financially per length. Community members can join a team, put a team together or swim as an individual. Skill level is not important, it’s a friendly competition for a good cause. Teams should be between four and six people.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 21 at the Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center, 1750 Duncan Lane, Lewisville. Check-in time will be at noon, with the swim starting at 12:30 p.m. and the awards presentation at 1:50 p.m.

Registration fees are $25 per person, and the deadline to sign up is Aug. 13. All ages are accepted, though participants under 18 will need a parent/guardian present. Participants do not have to be Rotarians. Spectator admission is free.

Click here for more information and to register as a participant or sponsor.