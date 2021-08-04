Local business delivers $15k donation to support homeless teens

This week, Fuse by Cardinal Health delivered a $15,000 donation to the Journey to Dream Foundation in support of its transitional living program for homeless teenagers, Kyle’s Place.

At Kyle’s Place, Journey to Dream maintains a stable environment for 14 teens while providing educational opportunities and activities to prepare them on their path to adulthood.

“It is with the support and commitment of partners like Cardinal Health that we can provide a new life path for our teens, said Nesa Grider, CEO of Journey to Dream. “We can provide housing, clothing, and oftentimes just the simple want to be a normal teenager. With partners who see the need to change the trajectory of a teen’s life, we are able to give our teens that normalcy they hunger for. We are thankful to Cardinal Health for being one of the change-makers for our teens.”

Journey to Dream is located close to Cardinal Health Sonexus Access and Patient Support in Lewisville, which is also home to the company’s newly launched compliance packaging solution called NavixRx. Employees based in the Lewisville area are excited to spend their time volunteering for the organization and providing technology expertise to empower vulnerable teens working toward a brighter future, according to a company news release.

“At Cardinal Health, we understand that providing our youth with opportunities to thrive is essential to cultivating the bright minds of our future, said Ray Bajaj, leader of Fuse and CTO at Cardinal Health. “I lived in Texas for more than eight years and am proud to support Journey to Dream’s work that impacts tens of thousands of teens in the Lewisville community.”