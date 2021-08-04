Northwest ISD PTA receives advocacy award

The Northwest ISD Council of Parent Teacher Associations received the first ever Outstanding Advocates for Children Award for its work to increase voter-turnout in local elections, connect PTA members with elected leaders and educate voters about candidates and issues.

The Northwest ISD Council of PTAs is a district-wide community of PTAs that works together to help each campus fulfill their mission to make every child’s potential a reality, according to a news release from Northwest ISD. Also recognized at the conference, the Northwest High School Parent Teacher Student Association received the Advocacy Award of Distinction for their efforts to support the mental health of students, teachers, and families in their community. Lakeview Elementary PTA also received the Voice for Every Child Platinum Award for recruiting PTA members over and above the total enrollment of their school.

More than 85 volunteer leaders from 30 of the district’s PTA groups gathered together at the PTA LAUNCH conference in Grapevine last weekend to advocate, educate, celebrate, collaborate and prepare for the upcoming school year, according to the district news release. Participants attended educational sessions on a broad range of topics including parent engagement, healthy lifestyle choices, diversity and inclusion, local and state advocacy and more. Annually, the Texas PTA hosts its LAUNCH conference for more than 1,500 PTA leaders from across Texas.

“Texas PTA’s LAUNCH is a timeless tradition,” said Phyllis Grissom, president of the Northwest ISD Council of PTAs. “I think most people are surprised by how much fun it is to meet other PTA members and learn about the potential of PTA. Our PTAs are going to have a great school year.”