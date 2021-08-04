Emergency crews respond to gas leak in Highland Village

Officials are urging residents to avoid the area of FM 407 and Highland Village Road on Wednesday evening because of a gas leak.

Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a possible natural gas leak in Highland Village, near the Chevron gas station at 2290 Justin Road, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area. People nearby should shelter in place, close doors and windows and bring pets inside, the city said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.