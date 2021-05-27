DCTA hosting virtual town halls for proposed on-demand rideshare service

The Denton County Transportation Authority is hosting several virtual town hall meetings about the proposed GoZone on-demand rideshare service that will replace most of the agency’s fixed-route service.

In April, DCTA’s Board of Directors approved the proposed service plan from River North Via, an on-demand service provider, after concluding that an on-demand service model would be the most advantageous service for both DCTA passengers and the agency overall, according to a DCTA news release.

“We are looking forward to the enhanced quality of service, increased service area and extended hours of service that have been proposed for GoZone service,” DCTA CEO Raymond Suarez said. “The proposed GoZone on-demand rideshare service will improve the rider experience, enhance service delivery and build our efficiency as a mobility provider.”

The virtual meetings will be held via Zoom and can be joined here. No advance registration is required, but there will be limited capacity. The first town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, and there will be three more over the next three weeks.

In addition to providing feedback at the virtual town hall events, you can provide your input at DCTAfeedback.net and at in-person events until June 25.

Click here for more information.