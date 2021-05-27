Thursday, May 27, 2021
Police identify, charge man who shot Flower Mound officers

By Mark Smith
Bryan Hucabee, photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

Late Thursday morning, the Flower Mound Police Department released the name, photo and charges of the man who allegedly shot officers during an overnight standoff.

Bryan Hucabee, 60, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges are pending, according to FMPD.

The three officers who were injured in the shooting are at home resting with their families. Chief Andy Kancel wants to talk to them first before releasing their names.

Click here for more information about the shooting and standoff.

