Flower Mound accepting applications for vacant council seat

The Flower Mound Town Council decided Monday night to replace former councilman Jim Pierson by appointing a resident to finish the remainder of his unexpired term.

Pierson resigned unexpectedly last week via email, effective immediately. After his resignation, it was learned that he is under criminal investigation, but law enforcement has not said why he is being investigated. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it has taken over the investigation at the request of the Flower Mound Police Department. Pierson has not responded to requests for comment.

Pierson’s Place 1 Town Council seat doesn’t expire until May 2022. Three of the four remaining Flower Mound Town Council members said during Monday’s council meeting that they want to fill the vacancy by appointment, a cheaper and faster process than special election, which was the option Councilman Ben Bumgarner preferred, but yielded to the other council members.

The town of Flower Mound said in a news release that it is now accepting applications through 6 p.m. Monday, May 24. Applicants must be a qualified voter, 21 or older, have lived in Flower Mound at least one year, not be a town employee and can’t hold other public office except notary public or a member of the National Guard, military reserve or Coast Guard reserve. Town Council will interview applicants on May 25 and/or June 2 and may make its official appointment on one of those dates or soon after. The appointed council member will serve the remainder of the unexpired term, which will be up for election in less than a year.

Click here for the application form. For more information, contact the town secretary’s office at 972-874-6070 or [email protected]