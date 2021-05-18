10 more Denton County residents’ deaths confirmed to be due to COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that 10 more county residents’ deaths were the result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 5456.

The deaths reported Tuesday include a Highland Village man in his 50s, a Copper Canyon man in his 70s, an Aubrey woman in her 50s, a Plano woman over 80, a Lewisville man and woman over 80, a Carrollton woman in her 70s and three residents of Denton — a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s and a man over 80.

“As DCPH continues to review additional data provided to them, DCPH has confirmed ten COVID-19 deaths of Denton County community members,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask for you to join us with thoughts and prayers for these individuals’ families and friends on the loss of their loved one.”

DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has said multiple times that DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a result of COVID-19, not when someone has COVID-19 but dies primarily of another cause.

There are now 3,200 active COVID-19 cases in the county, a number that was declining swiftly a few months ago but is now declining at a much slower rate.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

