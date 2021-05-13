Thursday, May 13, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Jim Pierson under investigation

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
2
Jim Pierson

Jim Pierson, who just resigned unexpectedly from Flower Mound Town Council, is under police investigation.

A Flower Mound police spokesman confirmed Thursday that Pierson is under active investigation, but declined to comment further at this time.

Pierson, 80, informed the Flower Mound mayor and council via email Wednesday that he was resigning immediately, and he was not present for the council meeting on Wednesday night. During that meeting, Mayor Steve Dixon said he spoke to Pierson on the phone and wished him well, but he did not say why Pierson resigned.

Multiple attempts to contact Pierson were unsuccessful.

Pierson was elected in 2019 to Place 1 on the Flower Mound Town Council. His seat is up for election in May 2022. During next week’s council meeting, council is expected to accept Pierson’s resignation and decide how to replace him, likely by appointment.

Previous articleAbbott signs bill to make alcohol to go permanent
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.