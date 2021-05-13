Abbott signs bill to make alcohol to go permanent

Alcohol to go is now law in Texas after Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed a bill to permanently allow Texans to include alcohol in take-out orders from restaurants, achieving a shared goal of Abbott and restaurateurs, the Texas Tribune reported.
House Bill 1024 allows beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in pickup and delivery food orders, securing a revenue stream made available to restaurants during the pandemic when their dining areas were forced to close. Abbott signed a waiver in March last year to allow to-go alcohol sales. The waiver was originally to last until May 2020, but it was extended indefinitely.
“Today is a great day for Texas restaurants, as well as for customers,” Abbott said as he signed the bill. “It turned out that Texas liked [alcohol to go] so much, the Texas Legislature wanted to make that permanent law in the state of Texas.”
Alcohol to-go is now LAW in Texas!
Thank you to my partners in the legislature for getting this to my desk.#txlege pic.twitter.com/iPDrbjGwF1
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 12, 2021