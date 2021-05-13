Thursday, May 13, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Abbott signs bill to make alcohol to go permanent

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
A Waterloo Margarita DIY Cocktail Kit and two margaritas to go from Waterloo Icehouse on June 30, 2020 in Austin. Credit: Allie Goulding/The Texas Tribune

Alcohol to go is now law in Texas after Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed a bill to permanently allow Texans to include alcohol in take-out orders from restaurants, achieving a shared goal of Abbott and restaurateurs, the Texas Tribune reported.

House Bill 1024 allows beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in pickup and delivery food orders, securing a revenue stream made available to restaurants during the pandemic when their dining areas were forced to close. Abbott signed a waiver in March last year to allow to-go alcohol sales. The waiver was originally to last until May 2020, but it was extended indefinitely.

“Today is a great day for Texas restaurants, as well as for customers,” Abbott said as he signed the bill. “It turned out that Texas liked [alcohol to go] so much, the Texas Legislature wanted to make that permanent law in the state of Texas.”

Click here for more information.

Previous articleDenton County goes green for mental health awareness
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.