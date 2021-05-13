Thursday, May 13, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County goes green for mental health awareness

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
6
Throughout the month of May, the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square will be lit up in green to raise awareness to mental health in the community (photo courtesy of Denton County).

During the month of May, the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square will be lit up in green to raise awareness to mental health in the community.

County residents can do the following to “go green” and raise awareness of the importance of mental health:

  • Wear green
  • Use and follow the hashtags “WATCHdenton, #MentalHealthMonth, #OkaytoSay and #ChildrensFeelingsAreAWorkOfArt
  • Display the window sign found at watchdenton.org to show your community you’ve gone green

Click here for more information.

Previous articleFlower Mound councilman resigns
Next articleAbbott signs bill to make alcohol to go permanent
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.