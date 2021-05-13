Denton County goes green for mental health awareness

During the month of May, the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square will be lit up in green to raise awareness to mental health in the community.

County residents can do the following to “go green” and raise awareness of the importance of mental health:

Wear green

Use and follow the hashtags “WATCHdenton, #MentalHealthMonth, #OkaytoSay and #ChildrensFeelingsAreAWorkOfArt

Display the window sign found at watchdenton.org to show your community you’ve gone green

Click here for more information.