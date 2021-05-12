Flower Mound councilman resigns

Flower Mound Councilman Jim Pierson has resigned, effective immediately.

Pierson, 79, was elected in 2019 to Place 1 on the Flower Mound Town Council. His seat is up for election in May 2022. Mayor Steve Dixon said during the council meeting on Wednesday night that he and council received an email from Pierson tendering his resignation. Dixon said he spoke to Pierson on the phone and wished him well, but did not elaborate on why Pierson resigned. Pierson was not present at the meeting.

Attempts to contact Pierson for comment on Wednesday night were unsuccessful.

Because there is less than one year left in Pierson’s term, Town Council may — and is expected to — appoint someone to fill the rest of the term. The town could also hold a special election to fill the vacancy in the next 120 days, but there is not enough time to add it to the runoff election ballot for mayor, and a special election would be costly.