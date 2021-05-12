Denton County reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that 14 more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 520.

The deaths reported Wednesday include a Flower Mound woman over 80, a Flower Mound woman in her 70s, an Argyle man over 80, a Lewisville woman in her 70s, a Lewisville man over 80, a Trophy Club man in his 50s, a Trophy Club woman in her 70s, a Denton woman over 80, a Denton man over 80, a Carrollton man in his 60s, a Carrollton woman over 80, a Frisco man in his 50s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s and a Lake Dallas man in his 70s.

“Today we have confirmed 14 additional COVID-19 deaths based on the review and validation of available records,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask for you to join us with thoughts and prayers for these individuals’ families and friends on the loss of their loved one.”

DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has said multiple times that DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a result of COVID-19, not when someone has COVID-19 but dies primarily of another cause.

There are now 3,327 active COVID-19 cases in the county, a number that was declining swiftly a few months ago but is now declining at a much slower rate.

DCPH also announced Wednesday that its Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist is now updated to allow all individuals ages 12 and up to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at DCPH’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics. Appointments will be available for self-scheduling of individuals 12 and older first on the DCPH waitlist on Friday at Texas Motor Speedway. Additional appointment times and locations will be added in the following days.

“This exciting announcement is one more step in the right direction. We immediately worked to open our Vaccine Interest Portal to now accept those ages 12-15 and will make appointments available for parents and guardians to select from,” Eads said. “We continue to work to ensure eligible individuals have access to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as we all work together on a path to ending this pandemic.”

The FDA has authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in individuals 12 and older, but, at this time, both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only authorized for individuals 18 and older. Eligible individuals are encouraged to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist as well as check with their primary care providers, pediatricians, and/or pharmacies, as vaccines are currently available at multiple providers and pharmacies throughout Denton County.

Parents and/or guardians must accompany minors 12-17 years old to DCPH vaccination clinics. DCPH emails weekly updates on Friday afternoons to those on the DCPH waitlist who have yet to be invited to a first dose appointment.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.